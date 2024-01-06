Watch Now
2 taken by TraumaHawk to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer

Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 06, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were injured, including two taken by TraumaHawk, after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car late Friday, Palm Beach County Rescue said.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., PBCFR Units were dispatched to State 80 approximately 4.5 miles west of Connors Highway, south of the JW Corbett Wildlife Management area.

Units found a truck had been in a crash with a sedan on the median and in the westbound lanes of SR80, PBCFR said in an inquiry.

Two people were taken a a trauma center by TraumaHawk with one found ambulatory and taken by ground to a local hospital, and one declining ground transportation.

Information was not available from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

