Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

2 shot, 1 killed in Loxahatchee Groves, sheriff's office says

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
wptv-PBSO-cruiser-.jpg
Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 07:39:21-04

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Two people were shot, one of them killed, early Monday morning in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 15000 block of Forest Lane just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man and woman shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the crime, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7