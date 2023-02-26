2 people taken to hospital after house fire

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Two people were treated at a hospital after a residential structure fire Sunday morning in Palm Springs, Palm Beach County ire Rescue said.

At 9:36 a.m., crews responded to the fire between Russell Drive and Masters Road.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames showing from the outside of the home that was going into the residence.

Multiple hoselines and an aggressive fire attack were used to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes. The fire destroyed the carport.

Firefighters treated two patients at the scene and took them to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

