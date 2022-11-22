2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach, sheriff's office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed near West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community around 6:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a man was found dead at the scene, a woman was taken to a local hospital, and a "potential suspect" was also located on scene.

According to investigators, it's believed everyone involved in the shooting knows each other. Their identities and ages have not been released.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community, Nov. 22, 2022.

A WPTV viewer said police officers and firefighters are blocking off the entrance to Lake Belvedere Estates on Belvedere Road, just west of Haverhill Road.

The sheriff's office said detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released once it's available.