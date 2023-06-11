2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 3 separate crashes near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, including a pedestrian, and a woman was seriously injured in three separate crashes over about eight hours near West Palm Beach through Sunday morning.

The deadly crashes were 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Military Trail involving a pedestrian and 6:08 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Summit Boulevard with the serious crash at 5:38 a.m. in the 7700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

They were all handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

On South Military Trail, a 2008 Mercedes driven by a 69-year-old man was traveling southbound on South Military Trail in the outside lane. An man was improperly crossing South Military Trail from east to west and not in a crosswalk. The driver was not able to see the pedestrian crossing due to the person wearing dark/non-reflective clothing, PBSO said in a crash report.

The vehicle's front struck the right side of the person, causing the pedestrian to hit the hood and front windshield of the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by deputies.

On Summit Boulevard, a 2014 Nissan driven by a 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman, Cynthia Hernandez, was eastbound and for unknown reasons, she crossed into the westbound lanes, mounted the curb on the north side and collided with a wooden Florida Power and Light pole.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Forest Hill Boulevard, a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach man, Nehemias Sebastian, was westbound in the outside lane. For unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the road and struck the grass shoulder on the north side of the roadway.

Sebastian then attempted to regain control of the vehicle when it struck a tree in the center median.

As the crash ensued, the Suburban rotated counterclockwise and came to final rest in the inside westbound lane.

Sebastian was taken to St Mary's Medical Center by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with serious injuries.