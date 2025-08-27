19-year-old dies after shooting at San Marcos Villas in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A teenager was fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

The shooting took place in Lake Park at about 10:20 p.m. in the San Marco Villas community, located in the 700 block of Venice Circle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified that a man suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Quantavis Bellamy, 19, later died at about 1:45 a.m.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.