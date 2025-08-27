Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old dies after shooting at San Marcos Villas in Lake Park

Victim, identified as Quantavis Bellamy, dies after arriving at hospital
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, generic
WPTV
Posted

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A teenager was fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

The shooting took place in Lake Park at about 10:20 p.m. in the San Marco Villas community, located in the 700 block of Venice Circle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified that a man suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as Quantavis Bellamy, 19, later died at about 1:45 a.m.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

