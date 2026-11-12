100-year-old veteran takes flight in Palm Beach County on Veterans Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A retired World War II U.S. Navy commander and fighter pilot took flight on Veterans Day.

Jim Orloff, who is 100 years old, took off from North Palm Beach County Airport alongside his daughter.

While in the air, Orloff took control of the plane, just as he did when her served our country.

Before his flight, Orloff shared some of his memories from his years of flying.

"It's amazing when I think about it. I've flown over thousands and thousands of miles of water. All I ever saw was water, clouds and rain, thunder and lightning, but I made it, as you see," Orloff said.

Orloff's flight was organized by retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Phil Perry and Aamro Aviation.