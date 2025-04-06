Pup that caused I-95 highway shutdown to become Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office therapy dog

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — After causing a brief shutdown of an I-95 ramp in Broward County last week, a rescued pit bull pup will now be calling Palm Beach County home.

The stray dog, seen playing games with Florida Highway Patrol troopers on March 31 as they chased her around the I-595 to I-95 ramp, has been adopted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) for the Paws & Stripes therapy dog program.

WATCH: Dog running on the highway causes shut down on I-95 in Broward County (CREDIT: NBC6 South Florida Chopper6)

Now named 'Taylor Swift' (alluding to her swift moves on the highway), the Humane Society of Broward County took in the stray to give her rest, a medical exam and get her spayed.

The Humane Society said they got calls from two breeders in Miami-Dade County claiming they once owned the dog and sold her puppies for profit. The stray showed signs of having multiple litters, including a c-section scar.

As a graduate of the Paws & Stripes program, Taylor Swift will be able to provide support in settings like a tragic accident or comfort within the court system.

WATCH: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office adopts pup rescued from running on I-95 (CREDIT: Broward County Humane Society)

"We are confident that Taylor Swift will be an exemplary example of the types of great dogs you can adopt from a shelter," Broward County Humane Society wrote in a press release. "Her adoption fee will be covered by the Dolly’s Dream Foundation, and she gets a shopping spree in the shelter’s Pet Boutique."

The pup left with PBSO Sunday morning from the Humane Society of Broward County.

“There will be no more puppies in Taylor Swift’s future, just spreading cuddles and love to those in need," Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society said.