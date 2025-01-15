Program encourages aspiring student filmmakers to amplify, leverage their voice

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is searching for aspiring student filmmakers who have an interest in thought-provoking storytelling.

Five student filmmakers in Palm Beach County will be chosen to participate in the South Florida PBS’ film-maker program, with the ultimate goal of bringing their short film ideas to public television and the big screen.

WATCH: South Florida PBS Film-maker Flip the Script



“It is an incredible opportunity for teens to have their voice heard where they can speak across generations,” Producer and script mentor Nerissa Street said. “It allows them to amplify and leverage their voice. It also gives them the opportunity to understand how a long-form story is created and it expands their media literacy.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

For submission requirements and to apply, click here.