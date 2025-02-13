‘Problematic’ traffic on Palm Beach could be alleviated by temporary rule change

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Construction crews can begin work a half hour earlier and finish work a half hour later in Palm Beach under a new resolution signed Wednesday by the Palm Beach Town Council in an effort to mitigate traffic congestion.

The ordinance states the traffic has become “highly problematic” — a situation that has worsened with an increase in development that requires additional contractors on the island daily.

The new rule allows construction work Monday through Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Any heavy equipment and “construction-related noise” is not permitted to begin until 8:30 a.m. The new rules take effect immediately and will expire on May 15.

“These changes are of a temporary nature to permit the Town to carefully but expeditiously study the impact of the change in construction hours on the traffic and congestion problem in the Town,” the ordinance states.

The previous rules permitted construction between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. between late November and the end of April.

Town administrators said expanding construction hours will hopefully spread the flow of construction traffic traveling to and from the island during peak hours.

Several residents showed up to the Town Council meeting on Tuesday to voice support and opposition to change in construction hours. Those opposed expressed about construction noise near their homes for an additional hour six days a week. Those in support hoped their lengthier commutes, which in some cases have gone from five to 45 minutes, could be alleviated by the small change.

Councilors also noted that closures around Mar-a-Lago and frequent bridge lifts are contributing to current traffic issues.

