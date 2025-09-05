Powerball jackpot hits 3rd highest in US history. What would you do if you won?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of the Powerball frenzy.

No one won Wednesday night's drawing and now the jackpot stands at $1.7 billion.

WATCH BELOW: 'I would spend crazy money on myself and my friends,' Wendy tells WPTV

What would you do if you won Powerball jackpot?

It is the third largest jackpot in United States lottery history.

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield spent the day listening to people as they dream of winning the jackpot.

“I would buy my girlfriend, Jamie, a new car,” said Van Spena, from West Palm Beach. "Of course, we got to splurge."

“I would spend crazy money on myself and my friends,” said Wendy, from West Palm Beach.

“I think I’m buying a house, pay off my student debts and maybe set something aside for my parents,” said Kaylee McGuire.

If you choose the lump sum, you will walk away with $770 million before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also offers prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.