Port of Palm Beach sues shipping companies, claims they've abandoned customers' cargo and vehicles

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Customers claim a pair of shipping companies docked at the Port of Palm Beach have gone out of business, abandoning people's personal cargo and items.

The Port of Palm Beach said it's filed a lawsuit against Teeters Agency & Stevedoring, Inc. and Monarch Shipping Company to evict them from the port and collect more than $475,000 in damages.

WPTV The Monarch Countess shipping vessel docked at the Port of Palm Beach on May 2, 2022.

A spokesperson for the port said that over the last year, the shipping companies have not paid their leasing fees and tariffs to use the port and are "presently insolvent" and "have abandoned the leased premises."

"Unfortunately, the Port has no choice but to take action to protect the interests of other Port tenants, as well as hundreds of individuals that have left automobiles and other cargo with the Defendants," Port Executive Director Manuel Almira said in a written statement to WPTV. "On a daily basis we are receiving inquiries from these individuals who have been unable to obtain their belongings from the Defendants."

Exclusive images from WPTV Chopper 5 on Monday showed the Monarch Countess shipping vessel docked at the port with its back ramp open and a green cargo shipping container on the dock next to the massive boat.

WPTV went to Monarch's leased area at the port Monday and found a letter from the Port of Palm Beach addressed to customers of Monarch and Teeters.

The letter said port officials understand customers may be experiencing problems getting their cargo and vehicles from Monarch and Teeters, and the port is working to resolve those issues.

The letter stated that Teeters is a tenant of the Port of Palm Beach and the port does not have "direct ownership or control" over any vehicles or cargo "within the possession of Teeters."

"However, the Port is taking action to allow individuals to regain access to their cargo and other items," the letter said. "The Port recently obtained a contractor, who was formerly employed by Teeters, to work with those of you who have cargo and other items within the possession of Teeters."

WPTV A letter from the Port of Palm Beach addressed to customers of Teeters Agency & Stevedoring, Inc. and Monarch Shipping Company on May 2, 2022.

The port is asking customers to be patient and allow at least 120 days to be contacted about your cargo, adding in the letter that "this recovery process will take time."

For more information about the cargo recovery process, click here or call 561-383-4141.

On its website, Teeters Agency & Stevedoring, Inc. said it's been in business in West Palm Beach in 1964 and moved to the Port of Palm Beach in 1983.

Monarch Shipping Company said on its website it's been "dedicated to providing an outstanding service that is incomparable to others" since 1994.

WPTV attempted to contact Monarch and Teeters on Monday for their side of the story, but has not heard back.