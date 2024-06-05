Pilot forced to make 'precautionary' landing on Palm Beach County road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot was forced to make a "precautionary" landing on a Palm Beach County road Tuesday night.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on State Road 80, west of the Arden community. PBCFR said a single engine experimental plane was forced to make a landing on the roadway.

There was only one pilot on board and the plane landed safely in the westbound lanes and moved to the right-hand shoulder, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The pilot was not injured.