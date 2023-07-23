Watch Now
Persons of interest sought in altercation at nightclub near West Palm Beach

PBSO says incident occurred at Ivy Palm Beach
Persons of interest sought in an altercation at Ivy Palm Beach on June 20.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 11:40:31-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two persons of interest involved in an altercation at a nightclub near West Palm Beach last month.

The altercation was at Ivy Palm Beach, 106 N. Military Trail, WPB, FL 33409, on June 10 at approximately 2:50 a.m., spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news releas.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Detective Stefany Householder at 561-688-4061, HouseholderS@pbso.org, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading PBSO's new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the Know Something – Say Something” feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

 

