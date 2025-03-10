Peggy Adams Animal Rescue waiving fees for adult put bull breeds this 'St. Pittie's Day' weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Searching for a new furry best friend? You're in luck this 'St. Pittie's Day' weekend.

From March 14-16 at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, adult pit bull and pit bull mix adoption fees will be waived for their St. Pittie's Day adoption special.

The adoption center, located at 3200 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No appointment is needed.

To see all the available pets at Peggy Adams looking for their 'fur-ever' home, click here.