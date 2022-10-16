PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.

An imposter claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office is calling members of the community.

The imposter uses different names and tells victims that their incarcerated family member has a bond of $10,000 and to send 10% of the bond for their release.

The victims are emailed a pre-filled United States District Court Appearance Bond of Witness form from the email address palmbeachcounty.org@gmail.com.

The sheriff's office stresses this is NOT a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office email.

Victims are then given instructions to send money using various Zelle accounts.

PBSO employees will never call or email for bond money or payments of any kind. They will also never call or email and ask for personal information.

If you receive a call like this or any other scam, hang up and call the PBSO non-emergency number at 561-688-3400 immediately.