Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

PBSO seeks at least 1 suspect in business burglaries throughout county

PBSO seeks burglary suspect. .png
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
PBSO seeks burglary suspect. <br/>
PBSO seeks burglary suspect. .png
Posted at 9:50 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 21:50:53-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man and possibly an accomplice committing several burglaries to businesses in the past year and a half.

Spokesman Teri Barbera said the crimes have occurred from Greenacres up to Palm Beach Gardens.

The suspect often wears a dark-colored hoodie and uses a cutting tool to cut open ATMs inside these businesses.

PBSO also believes he may be working with another person.

Surveillance has shown him in possession of a two-way radio.

Burglary suspect sought by PBSO..png
Burglary suspect sought by PBSO.

 "The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the community to identify this person and stop him from terrorizing future businesses," Barbera said.

PBSO urges anyone with information on these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android smartphone and using the “See Something” feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.