Parents should plan ahead for summer camp, expert says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s that time of year, where parents are starting to think about summer camps. According to experts in Palm Beach County, it’s not too soon to start planning for the summer months.

WPTV’s Shannon Cake caught up with Ashley Morse, editor in chief of Macaroni KID Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter edition, on Wednesday and she said it is time to get planning.

Macaroni KID is popular online parenting publication that recommends kid friendly events from Tequesta, to Wellington, to Lake Worth, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.

Morse told WPTV that with the swelling South Florida population, camps are booking up faster than usual.

“It’s crunch time. We are two months out from summer at this point," Morse said. "Anything that you think your children might be interested in, now is the time.”

Below are some things to consider when choosing a camp:

Proper certification and insurance

Background check for camp counselors

Camper to counselor ratio

How many eyes are on your child swimming?

The Macaroni KID Children's Festival and Camp Expo takes place April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. in Downtown Abacoa.