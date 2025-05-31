Palm Springs Police need your help finding 72-year-old missing man

PALM SPRINGS, FL — The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old man. His family says he could be in early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Police say Francisco Mateo Mejia was last seen at the Ross clothing store at 3323 S Congress Avenue around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say he left the clothing store and walked northbound towards T-Mobile.

Mejia is about 5'8", 150 pounds and has black and grey hair and a scar on his right forearm. He was wearing a black shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and black slide shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mejia is asked to contact Detective Jan Hansen at 561.584.8300 ext. 8551 or via email at jhansen@vpsfl.org