Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Palm Springs Police need your help finding 72-year-old missing man

The missing man was last seen Friday at the Ross clothing store and may have Alzheimer's
Missing man Francisco Mateo Mejia
Palm Springs Police
Missing man Francisco Mateo Mejia<br/>
Missing man Francisco Mateo Mejia
Posted
and last updated

PALM SPRINGS, FL — The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old man. His family says he could be in early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Police say Francisco Mateo Mejia was last seen at the Ross clothing store at 3323 S Congress Avenue around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say he left the clothing store and walked northbound towards T-Mobile.

Mejia is about 5'8", 150 pounds and has black and grey hair and a scar on his right forearm. He was wearing a black shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and black slide shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mejia is asked to contact Detective Jan Hansen at 561.584.8300 ext. 8551 or via email at jhansen@vpsfl.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening