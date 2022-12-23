Watch Now
Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelter Friday

The shelter will open in Belle Glade at 7 p.m.
WPTV
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 11:20:27-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is preparing for an arctic cold front, which is forecast to impact the area beginning Friday evening through this weekend.

Palm Beach County officials announced Friday that the Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades located at 341 NW 11th St. will open at 7 p.m. The shelter will close as necessary based on weather conditions.

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for the Glades Region only.

For more information on the cold weather shelters or bus pickups, click here or call the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at (561) 712-6400.

