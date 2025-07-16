Palm Beach County teacher arrested for sexual battery on child

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher was arrested Tuesday for sexual battery of a child.

According to the arrest report, Miguel Benavente, 57, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor under 12 years old.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say that while interviewing a victim who claimed Benavente sexually assaulted him multiple times between the ages of 9 and 14, and began grooming him when he was 7 years old, they discovered Benavente was under investigation for sexual battery on a student when he was a teacher at Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach.

The victim in that case told investigators Benavente sexually assaulted him at his residence when he was 14, and that it was reported to School Board District Police in 2000. Investigators confirmed Benavente was a teacher at the school when the victim was in seventh and eighth grade grade.

The report says the other victim told investigators Benavente was a "monster" and said he remembers him "bringing other students" from Roosevelt Middle School to the house where the abuse occurred.

The report notes that Benavente would use "school work as an excuse to bring the kids to his house." It also notes both victims, who don't know each other, had similar stories and were both made to watch pornographic movies with Benavente.

Benavente was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and made his first appearance in court Wednesday. He faces charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old.