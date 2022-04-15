Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warns residents of new phone scam

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.

Deputies say someone impersonating PBSO Sgt. Tomothy McCann has been calling residents on the phone requesting a call back to 561-803-0412.

Click on the Twitter post below to hear the call

Please listen to this voicemail and share it with family and friends. This is a #SCAM. The caller is requesting a call back to this # 561-803-0412. Do us a favor and block the number! It's a scam and this has been an ongoing problem.



Let's not fall for it. #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/oBPCyUZ0mz — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 15, 2022

If you receive a call like this, or any other scam, the Sheriff's Office urges you to hang up and call 911.