Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warns residents of new phone scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 15, 2022
Deputies say someone impersonating PBSO Sgt. Tomothy McCann has been calling residents on the phone requesting a call back to 561-803-0412.

Click on the Twitter post below to hear the call

If you receive a call like this, or any other scam, the Sheriff's Office urges you to hang up and call 911.

