Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy fighting for his life after on-duty crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in the line of duty is fighting for his life this morning.

His family is asking for any help, as he is the sole provider.

The Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (LEAF) in Palm Beach County tells WPTV Anchor Mike Trim that Deputy Carlos Aguero was critically injured in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer while on duty.

The collision happened Nov. 15 just after 6:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of State Road 7 near Boynton Beach.

Aguero family Deputy Carlos Aguero in the ICU after collision.

A LEAF spokesperson tells Trim that Aguero is currently fighting for his life in the ICU at Delray Medical Center.

Aguero fractured his femur, fibula, pelvis and ribs, and also has internal bleeding and facial lacerations.

The LEAF spokesperson says Aguero has four children under the age of nine. The outlook is, Aguero won’t be able to return to work for six months to one year.

The family has started a GoFundMe page here.

