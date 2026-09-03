Palm Beach County 'separated' from employee accused of antisemitic gesture, 'Heil Hitler' remark to driver

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has "separated" from an employee accused of making a Nazi salute and yelling "Heil Hitler" at a Jewish motorist while driving a county-owned vehicle, county officials told WPTV's Michael Hoffman. The employee has until the end of business Friday to appeal the decision.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: Palm Beach County worker on leave after 'deeply troubling' antisemitism allegation

Florida county worker on leave after 'deeply troubling' antisemitism allegation

The incident sparked outrage after the anti-Jewish discrimination watchdog group StopAntisemitism posted a photo online showing what appears to be a county worker making the Nazi salute gesture. The organization also alleged the employee shouted the Nazi phrase at a Jewish driver.

County officials confirmed the man in the photo worked for Palm Beach County's Building Division.

County Administrator Takes Strong Stance

County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo addressed the firing directly, emphasizing zero tolerance for antisemitic behavior.

"Any employee who engages in antisemitic conduct should understand one thing extremely clearly. If they haven't been paying attention, they have the wrong County Administrator for that kind of conduct," Abruzzo said. "There is no place for antisemitism, hatred or discrimination in Palm Beach County government."

The county initially placed the employee on administrative leave while conducting an investigation and due process hearing, following procedures required for merit system employees.

Community Leaders Demand Action

Liora Rez, founder of StopAntisemitism, called for immediate termination when the allegations first surfaced.

"StopAntisemitism is appalled that a man driving a Palm Beach County building-services truck allegedly shouted 'Heil Hitler' at a Jewish motorist and made a Nazi salute," Rez said. "This vile antisemitic conduct demands an immediate investigation."

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County also responded through its President and CEO, Michael Hoffman, who confirmed the organization maintained direct contact with county officials throughout the investigation.

"Antisemitism has no place in our community," Hoffman said. "We appreciate that they are taking this disturbing incident seriously and actively investigating the matter."

Rising Antisemitism Concerns in Palm Beach County

State Rep. Debra Tendrich, who represents parts of Palm Beach County, said the incident reflects broader antisemitism problems in the area.

"It's hate, and it's antisemitism, and there's no excuses for it," Tendrich said.

According to Tendrich, Palm Beach County accounted for 30% of all assaults against Jewish people across Florida in 2025, creating what she called a "troubling situation" that needs immediate attention.

"We deserve to be safe where we live, work, and play," Tendrich said. "We will not let hate intimidate us into silence, and we're going to continue forward as a unified front to make sure that we do combat anti-Semitism."

The Jewish Federation operates the Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, which works with community partners to address hatred before incidents occur.

As of Wednesday afternoon, county officials said they had not received an appeal from the terminated employee. WPTV has requested the complete findings of the county's investigation.

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