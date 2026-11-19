PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County has canceled all athletic events, extracurricular activities, adult education courses and facility leases for Thursday, Nov. 19, due to the afternoon weather forecast.

Schools will dismiss students at their regularly scheduled times, and aftercare programs will remain open during normal hours.

The district warned families that dismissal could take longer than usual because of the weather.

School buses will continue operating, but delays are possible. Parents can track their children's buses in real time using the free Here Comes the Bus app.

Following Thursday's dismissal, the district will evaluate campus conditions and Friday's weather forecast.

An update on school operations for Friday, Nov. 20, is expected by 6 p.m. Thursday.

The district thanked families and staff for their patience and cooperation.