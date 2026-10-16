Palm Beach County school district to hold meeting on attendance zone changes for new Westlake school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District's Advisory Boundary Committee (ABC) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22 to discuss proposed attendance zone changes affecting several elementary schools beginning in the 2027-2028 school year.

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The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center Board Room located at 3300 Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

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The proposed changes include establishing an attendance zone for a new elementary school — Elementary School "23-H" — in the city of Westlake, by adjusting portions of the Golden Grove Elementary and Loxahatchee Groves Elementary boundaries, the district said. Additionally, a portion of the Crystal Lakes Elementary attendance zone is proposed to be shifted to Sunset Palms Elementary.

The district said the public may attend the meeting in person or offer input virtually. To register to give public comments virtually, visit the district's website and click the dropdown "2026-27 Advisory Boundary Committee (ABC) Meetings with Community Input." Meeting information, including the agenda and supporting documents, is also available on the district's website.

The meeting will be livestreamed, recorded and posted here.