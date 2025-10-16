WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 100 people spoke at Wednesday night's Palm Beach County School Board meeting, with many calling for board member Edwin Ferguson's resignation after he made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk last month.

Ferguson called Kirk racist and bigoted, comparing him to Adolf Hitler during a previous meeting. The comments sparked intense debate about free speech and appropriate conduct for elected officials.

Palm Beach County School Board member defends controversial comments at heated meeting

"The last 30 days or so have been somewhat interesting, as evidenced by the heckler in the back. But there is not much that I would change about it. I chose my words at last month's meeting carefully, and I'm choosing my words carefully now," Ferguson said.

The public comment period drew passionate responses from both sides. Some community members demanded Ferguson step down from his position.

"I'm calling on you to step down," Ashley Lebald said.

Others defended Ferguson's right to express his opinions and urged him to remain in his role.

"Don't you dare resign," one supporter said.

Another speaker backed Ferguson's stance, saying he spoke truthfully about protecting school employees.

"He spoke the truth, and I respect him for that. Now, apparently, some people want to punish Ferguson for speaking up for teachers and all people who work for the school board. That is not what democracy looks like," the speaker said.

Critics argued Ferguson's characterization of Kirk was inaccurate and divisive.

"Ferguson said something that a lot of us felt was not truthful. He had the right to express an opinion. But where the divisiveness lies at this point is we don't believe that his calling Charlie Kirk racist or a bigot is representative of the truth in any way," another community member said.

After the meeting, Ferguson told me he has no intention of resigning and continues to stand by his previous comments.

"It was never a thought in my mind to step down," Ferguson said.

Ferguson acknowledged the deep divide in opinions but remained firm in his position.

"It's obvious to me that I'm 100% right in this regard and they believe they are 100% right too," Ferguson said.

