Palm Beach County residents keeping an eye on the radar as cleanup continues

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you take a drive through Wellington, Avenir, and Palm Beach Gardens you will find debris on the roads, tarps on roofs and crews working to clean up the mess.

Neighbors like Roy Schultheis are keeping their eyes on the radar for another storm that is brewing. He says his family home in Avenir saw significant damage from Milton.

"The impact windows, they all broke but they kept the elements outside the house so we're able to live in the house."

Jim Barnes is the Village Manager, and says that 146 homes were impacted by the tornadoes. Fifty-seven homes had minor damage, adding to the 16 that had major damage in Wellington.

For residents like Schultheis, he remembers stepping outside to survey the damage for the first time.

"You are in disbelief because of how much debris is in the street, and you have cars that are turned over and whatnot so that's kind of a depressing scene."

Barnes says even though cleanup continues, they still have a long road ahead of them.

"It's going to take months — sometimes longer for many of these families — to get back into their homes or find other housing because their homes were destroyed."

He's also reminding residents that Wellington prepares for severe weather year round, but encourages people to make their preparations now.

Residents like Schultheis are praying that they don't have to experience another storm like Milton again.