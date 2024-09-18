Palm Beach County rescue takes in dog wrapped in trash bags, left for dead

A dog named Beau is in need of help.

The Palm Beach County-based rescue group Mutty Paws has taken in the dog from Broward County, after being contacted by the Broward Sheriff's Office, NBC 6 reports.

Beau, a pit mix, was discovered Friday. He had been wrapped in two trash bags and was only found when someone saw the bag moving and called 911. Beau weighed 23 pounds.

According to updates on the Mutty Paws Rescue page, Beau is showing some signs of progress, but it will be a long road to recovery. Over the weekend, he was "presenting as not neurologically appropriate but also at the same time, he responded to baby talk by presenting to try and wag his tail and moving his ears. He can not stand, he can not get up on his own."

A post on Tuesday said Beau, who is thought to be about two years old, is "still fighting for his life." Mutty Paws is asking for donations to help with his ongoing care.

"He is on his way now to Southeast Veterinary Neurology (SEVN) group for a complete neurological evaluation," the post reads. "While he has shown improvement in his mentation with more periods of alertness, he is still having periods of decline where he becomes completely dull."

You can send donations for Beau's care here.