Palm Beach County programs offer $75,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance

Palm Beach County leaders are already looking ahead to next year’s hurricane season to improve the integrity of homes during a storm.

They’re getting the word out early to alert homeowners about programs that offer up to $75,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The application and approval process are expected to get underway during the early part of next year, but county leaders want homeowners to start planning ahead by reaching out to their office with any questions about the program.

“We’re doing impact windows and impact doors,” said Jonathan Brown, director of Housing and Economic Development in Palm Beach County. “The benefit for that is it ensures that our low to moderate income families are not in the big box stores come hurricane season trying to find plywood and trying to figure out how to protect their homes.”

PALM BEACH COUNTY: PBC leaders are already looking ahead to next year’s hurricane season to improve the integrity of homes during a storm.

They’re getting the word out early to alert homeowners about program offering up to $75,000 for housing rehab

MORE: https://t.co/40a7wb40IA pic.twitter.com/wKZr8Mdtrw — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) October 25, 2022

Once the rehabilitation project is complete, the county will do a wind mitigation report and a four-point inspection so homeowners can share that information with their insurance company and ultimately lower their insurance costs.

For more information, contact Mortgage and Housing Investments at 561-233-3600 or click here.