Palm Beach County program uses basketball to educate kids on healthy lifestyle habits

1,200 children participate in Healthy Hoops program
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership
Healthy Hoops program at the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach on June 13, 2022.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 29, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County program is teaching children the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Over 1,200 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County participated in the Healthy Hoops program.

The program teaches children and their families how to manage asthma and its related health conditions. Kids learned about asthma, how to reduce or eliminate chronic diseases and received hands-on basketball advice from coaches.

According to 2021 data from the Florida Department of Health, approximately 10% of the state’s middle and high school students currently have asthma.

The program, in partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County, was held June 13 - 16.

