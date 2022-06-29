WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County program is teaching children the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Over 1,200 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County participated in the Healthy Hoops program.

The program teaches children and their families how to manage asthma and its related health conditions. Kids learned about asthma, how to reduce or eliminate chronic diseases and received hands-on basketball advice from coaches.

According to 2021 data from the Florida Department of Health, approximately 10% of the state’s middle and high school students currently have asthma.

The program, in partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County, was held June 13 - 16.

To learn more about the Healthy Hoops program, click here.