Palm Beach County is considering changes to its pet ordinance that would tighten rules for pet owners and hobby breeders — sparking debate over accountability and constitutional rights.

The proposed ordinance would shorten the window for owners to reclaim lost pets from four business days to three. Owners of dangerous dogs would be required to carry a $100,000 liability insurance policy. Annual fees for hobby breeders would increase from $150 to $400, and yearly inspections would become mandatory.

Local rescue groups, residents, and their dogs turned out to a meeting at the Vista Center to weigh in on the proposed changes.

WATCH: Palm Beach County ordinance would raise breeder fees, require inspections for hobby breeders

Palm Beach County ordinance would raise fees, add inspections for hobby breeders

Rebecca Landerman, executive director of Rescue Dog Network, said the ordinance is urgently needed.

"We are growing in an ocean. And this ordinance is a lifejacket right now,” said Landerman.

Rescue groups are pushing for stricter oversight, warning that irresponsible breeders can cause serious, lifelong health and behavior problems for dogs.

"We are such a crisis that we need laws to strengthen accountability to hold everyone responsible, when they do things that they shouldn't be doing," said Melody Aktinson with South Florida Mutt Rescue.

Stacey Chiari Paladino, a dog rescuer and owner of Life with Reef, pointed to a recent case in a neighboring county as evidence that stronger rules are needed.

"We just saw what happened in Martin County where 36 border collies were removed from a breeder property from years and years of complaints," she said. "That should be a wakeup call."

Chiari Paladino added that she would welcome inspections in the interest of animal welfare.

"To save a dog from torture, I would allow anyone to rifle through my underwear drawer," she said.

But some hobby breeders have raised concerns that mandatory inspections could violate Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. Some argue that if inspections are required, they should apply equally to all animal-related businesses.

"Same rule should apply for everybody," Lorna Menaker said, adding she supports broader accountability across the industry.

"I want to everybody whether its groomers, trainers, rescue — whatever it is, if you're involved with animals, you soul be accountable. There should be some oversight."

The proposed ordinance would also require livestock owners to post a county-issued ID number at every entry point, at a cost of $40 per parcel. It would expand rabies tag options and increase incentives for pet microchipping.

Staff will review the ordinance before presenting it to county commissioners on Nov. 17.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.