Palm Beach County non-profit prepares for 3rd shipment of supplies to Jamaica

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jamaica's long road to recovery from Hurricane Melissa has only just begun.
Palm Beach County non-profit Free Spirit Outreach is preparing for its third shipment of supplies to Jamaica on Friday. People can now donate in multiple locations around the country— non-perishable food items and medical supplies are encouraged.
Palm Beach County
Nonprofit prepares to help Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa
Those who would like to donate can drop off items at these locations:
Mr Mack Restaurant
2400 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
(561) 812-3741
Supa Jamz Radio
1860 Old Okeechobee Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
(561) 660 5892
GK Dumplin
1675 B Forum Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 508 6645
Yaad Spice
2100 45th ste, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 689 5173
Bull Top Taste Restaurant
3111 45th St 9 & 10, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 653-1974
Bull Top Taste Restaurant
1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 795 8440
Bull Top Taste Restaurant
1241 N State Rd 7 #8, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 557 8198
Bull Top Taste Restaurant
4707 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 444 2443
Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant
958 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
(561) 328 7347
Horizon Logistics Services LLC
8530 NW 70th St, Maimi, Fl 33166
(786) 845 9410 | (305) 333 8112