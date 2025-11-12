Palm Beach County non-profit prepares for 3rd shipment of supplies to Jamaica

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jamaica's long road to recovery from Hurricane Melissa has only just begun.

Palm Beach County non-profit Free Spirit Outreach is preparing for its third shipment of supplies to Jamaica on Friday. People can now donate in multiple locations around the country— non-perishable food items and medical supplies are encouraged.

Those who would like to donate can drop off items at these locations:

Mr Mack Restaurant

2400 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

(561) 812-3741

Supa Jamz Radio

1860 Old Okeechobee Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

(561) 660 5892

GK Dumplin

1675 B Forum Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(561) 508 6645

Yaad Spice

2100 45th ste, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

(561) 689 5173

Bull Top Taste Restaurant

3111 45th St 9 & 10, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

(561) 653-1974

Bull Top Taste Restaurant

1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

(561) 795 8440

Bull Top Taste Restaurant

1241 N State Rd 7 #8, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

(561) 557 8198

Bull Top Taste Restaurant

4707 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

(561) 444 2443

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

958 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

(561) 328 7347

Horizon Logistics Services LLC

8530 NW 70th St, Maimi, Fl 33166

(786) 845 9410 | (305) 333 8112