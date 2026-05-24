LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County mother is counting her blessings after her 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter's drowning scare on Easter. On Saturday, she got the chance to thank the first responders who saved her daughter's life.

The reunion in Loxahatchee brought together Lennox and the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crew who treated her after she was found floating in a pool at an Easter family gathering.

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Palm Beach County mother reunites with fire rescue crew who saved her toddler from Easter drowning

"You saved us and I appreciate you," Lennox's mother, Chrissy, told the first responders at the reunion.

The last time they met, Lennox was in and out of consciousness, pulled from a pool and fighting for every breath.

"Truly a gift to be able to see her, hear her laugh and to hold her," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Frisbie said.

Chrissy said she thought her daughter was safe with family when things took a dramatic turn.

"It was a fight or flight mode. It just — I don't know as a mom, you just kind of went in and just kind of took some of the training that I had known in my past and just kind of went full force and started doing CPR on her," Chrissy said.

Those chest compressions and rescue breaths were the difference between life and death, according to Frisbie.

"It was crucial in her successful recovery. Without that, it might have been a different outcome," Frisbie said.

Chrissy said she is forever grateful to those who rendered aid.

"They treated my child as if they were their own and that meant the world to me," Chrissy said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used the morning to stress the importance of CPR training, teaching others how to respond in emergencies. The message comes at a critical time, as 2 toddlers drowned in separate incidents just this week: one in Palm Beach Gardens and another in Port St. Lucie, which resulted in death.

Fire rescue officials stressed the importance of vigilance and education as the summer months approach.

"Definitely [take] CPR classes, also swimming classes early for children," Frisbie said.

Chrissy is now echoing that same message to other parents.

"As a parent, if you're a new mom or you're a parent that has two or three kids, get CPR, get some type of knowledge because you never know," Chrissy said. "If it wasn't for that, my daughter wouldn't be here right now," Chrissy said.

Lennox now serves as living proof that when seconds count, knowledge saves lives.

WPTV

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