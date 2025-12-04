Palm Beach County mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Thanksgiving crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County mother is grieving the loss of her 17-year-old son, David Ewing, who died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day.

Shannon Ewing remembers David as gentle, loving and kind. Investigators say the driver, one of David’s friends, lost control in a curve and hit a tree in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management area near the Acreage.

“It’s been almost a week now and it still doesn’t seem like it’s real,” said Shannon. “I actually just collapsed on the floor and because of it, you hear about it happening to other people, but you don’t think about that as a parent when you hear about it, it's heartbreaking.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that David was the only one wearing a seat belt among the five in the car. The others survived and are still recovering.

“I’ve gone back and looked and of course, photos from when he was born til now and he was just the same the whole time,” said Shannon. “He was sweet and happy and gentle and just a kind, kind child. He was a light wherever he went. Everybody who met him loved him. He was just the sweetest boy.”

David was a senior at Park Vista Community High School, who loved his family, friends, his cat and spending time outdoors.

“I’ll always remember him exactly the way he was, and I am so proud of him. I promise I will do everything I can every day to honor him from now on,” said Shannon.

Shannon is now left to find comfort as she shares the importance of cherishing every moment.

“Hug them as much as you can and be kind to them when they’re growing up because you never know when the last time you’re gonna see somebody is.”

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses during this difficult time.