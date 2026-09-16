Palm Beach County mayor denies explosive allegations she pressured staffer into sexual relationship with donor

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter is forcefully denying explosive allegations contained in a whistleblower complaint in which a former staffer accuses her of sexual exploitation, coercion, and retaliation.

In her first one-on-one interview on the matter, Baxter told WPTV's Michael Hoffman the complaint is a politically motivated "smear campaign" orchestrated by her opponent, a charge her rival calls "laughable."

WATCH: Mayor Sara Baxter denies explosive whistleblower allegations in exclusive interview

Palm Beach County mayor denies explosive whistleblower allegations in exclusive interview

The complaint, which was filed just days before the primary election, is now the subject of an active investigation by the Palm Beach County Board of Ethics.

The Allegations in the Complaint

WPTV's Hoffman has obtained the whistleblower report, in which the former staffer, who remains anonymous, makes a series of disturbing claims.

"I am the victim of sexual exploitation, coercion, abuse of power, and retaliatory conduct," the complaint begins.

The document alleges Baxter "made comments about their physical appearance and encouraged them to present themselves in a more sexualized manner in front of potential donors."

The complaint claims the conduct escalated when a wealthy 77-year-old businessman, identified only as "Anderson," began expressing interest in the staffer. Baxter allegedly suggested the staffer "become Anderson's 'girlfriend'."

According to the report, after the staffer declined the advances, Baxter told them "that they should find another job." WPTV spoke with the whistleblower, who confirmed the details of the report.

Baxter: 'Never have, never would'

In an exclusive interview with Michael Hoffman, Mayor Baxter unequivocally denied the accusations.

"Never have, never would, and it goes against everything I believe in," Baxter said when Hoffman asked if she ever pressured a staffer in this manner. "There is in no world ever I would do what she is accusing me of."

Baxter claims the timing of the complaint, just before the primary, proves it is politically motivated and directly accused her opponent in the District 6 commission race, Katherine Waldron, of being behind it.

"Katherine Waldron's team knew in advance, they were bragging about putting it out there," Baxter alleged. "I think honestly Katherine Waldron should be ashamed of herself for stooping to this in a political campaign."

Political opponent responds

Hoffman reached out to Katherine Waldron with Baxter's claims. She provided a written statement strongly denying any involvement.

“Neither I nor anyone on my team knew anything about the whistleblower complaint until we learned about it through the media,” Waldron stated. “Her attempt to blame my campaign is laughable. The allegations contained in the complaint, however, are anything but.”

The Palm Beach County Board of Ethics investigation is ongoing. Hoffman will continue to follow this story and report the findings as soon as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

