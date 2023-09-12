Palm Beach County Housing Authority awarded nearly $5 million for hazards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Housing Authority has received nearly $5 million grant to address housing-related hazards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In all, the federal agency has awarded $157 million in grants, with 54 under housing-related hazards and 20 under lead-based paint.

Palm Beach Coutny received $4,864,234. Fort Myers was the only other area in the state awarded funds: $1,672,000 for health-related hazards.

Specific locations were not specified. Palm Beach County Housing Authority developments include Dyson Circle Apartment in West Palm Beach, Marshall Heights Apartments in South Bay, Banyan Club Apartments in West Palm Beach, Quiet Waters in Belle Glade, Westgate Plaza in West Palm Beach, South Bay Villas in South Bay Villas, Covenant Villas in Belle Glade and New South Bay Villas in South Bay.

“American families deserve a safe and healthy place to call home," HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a news release. "However, in many older homes, lead-based paint can be a serious threat to the health and well-being of children. This funding effort will help us identify homes where occupants are at risk of lead exposure and other health hazards, and build on our promise of a healthier, stronger country.”

Residential health hazards in public housing include lead-based paint, carbon monoxide, mold, radon, fire safety and asbestos.

"HUD's mission not only includes ensuring that families are provided with safe and decent housing, it also emphasizes the importance of having a healthy home,” HUD Southeast Deputy Regional Administrator Tiffany Cobb. “These grants will help communities clean up dangerous lead hazards, promote needed research, and demonstrate cutting edge ways to make our homes healthier."

HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio noted older homes are affected.

"Particularly in many of our neighborhoods with older housing stock, it is critical to identify and remediate housing units with potential lead-based paint to ensure our kids can grow up healthy," he said.

The Palm Beach County Housing Authority opened its doors on June 10, 1969, "to provide affordable housing stock to low-income families through rental assistance programs: Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing," according to its website.

