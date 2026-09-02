PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Just days after the Florida Department of Transportation ordered license plate reader cameras removed from state highways, Palm Beach County is putting the brakes on approving any new installations on county rights-of-way.

County leaders say the decision comes down to one major question: what happens to the information these cameras collect?

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County hits pause on new license plate camera permits

Palm Beach County hits pause on new license plate camera permits

The future of automated license plate readers, commonly known as Flock cameras, is now under scrutiny as county commissioners seek answers from law enforcement agencies about how the technology is being used, how long data is stored and who has access to it.

"We're going to try and protect our residents," Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said.

Flores pushed for a pause, which was approved by commissioners on Tuesday, to block future license plate reader permits while county staff gathers information from law enforcement partners.

"My end goal is to find out what’s happening with this information, how long it's being kept, is it being misused, is it being sold," Flores said.

The commissioner said the county needs more clarity before deciding whether the cameras should remain part of the county's landscape.

"Once we find out this information, is the goal to either decide to keep these cameras or remove them all together?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Flores.

"I think ultimately we will have to make that decision," Flores responded, hoping they can find a compromise.

The pause does not affect or remove the approximately 50 cameras that are already installed and operating on county rights-of-way.

The debate over the cameras has become increasingly contentious, with supporters touting their value as a crime-fighting tool and critics raising concerns about privacy and government surveillance.

"I think there's a benefit and there's also a detriment to both sides of things," said Jacob Bailey of Boynton Beach. "I don't really like the government's surveillance state of things. I'm like, what is it being used for?"

Others see benefits, particularly when it comes to locating missing people and helping law enforcement investigate crimes.

"I mean why not, that's good, especially if it will help missing children," said Regina Jackson, who was walking with her toddler down Clematis Street. Jackson said she's "50/50" on the cameras.

"Until they get everything settled in well-trusted people, then we're good. Until then, they got to think about their choices," she said.

WPTV turned to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw for answers since his department uses the cameras as one of their tools.

Bradshaw responded, saying PBSO will comply with the governor's order regarding cameras on state highways while continuing to defend the technology's value to law enforcement.

Bradshaw sent WPTV the following statement:

"I agree that there needs to be safeguards that prevent abuse as with any technology tool used by law enforcement. However, ALPRs remain an important public safety tool for law enforcement agencies across the country. They have become indispensable and lead to very significant arrest of dangerous suspects."

County staff is now working to gather information from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies involved in operating the cameras.

Officials are expected to present their findings during a future workshop, where commissioners could ultimately decide whether the county continues permitting the technology or moves toward removing it.

"Let us know how this information is being utilized, let’s put some guardrails around it, and then we can move forward," Flores said.