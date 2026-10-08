Palm Beach County firefighters team up with adoptable pets for popular charity calendar fundraiser

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Animal Care and Control are joining forces once again to help homeless animals find loving homes through a one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

The annual Palm Beach County Fire Rescue calendar brings together firefighters, EMTs and adoptable animals for a photo shoot designed to raise money and awareness for animals in need. Organizers say the calendar has become much more than a collection of photos, helping support local animal welfare efforts while connecting pets with potential adopters.

WATCH BELOW: Firefighters team up with adoptable pets for popular charity calendar fundraiser

Firefighters, adoptable pets team up for calendar fundraiser in Palm Beach County

While posing for the camera may be outside their usual line of work, firefighters say they are happy to step out of their comfort zones for a good cause.

"I am excited but a little nervous, but it's for a great cause," firefighter Jose Besosa said.

The fundraiser began last year and quickly gained momentum.

"Last year we started it, and it kind of took off from there, and it's become a huge event," said Bryan Brather, Second Legislative Vice President of Local 2928.

According to organizers, proceeds from the calendar benefit Palm Beach County Public Safety Animal Care and Control. Last year, the fundraiser raised $10,000, and all of the dogs featured in the calendar were adopted.

"Last year we raised $10,000, and we would like to double that and do what we can to help out all the animals in Palm Beach County," Bryan Brather, Second Legislative Vice President of Local 2928.

said.

This year's kickoff event will give the public a chance to help decide which firefighter and dog duo is featured in each month of the calendar.

Some of the firefighters are already campaigning for their preferred spots.

"I would like a summer month because that explains why I am so hot," firefighter and EMT Trey Gilbert joked.

The event is about more than fundraising. It is also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on animals looking for a second chance.

"There are so many dogs and cats that go through unfortunate situations. Not only because people don't want them, but because people die, and they deserve to have second chances," said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Janice Vassalotti.

The calendar kickoff event is scheduled for Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Renegades in West Palm Beach. Attendees can meet firefighters, learn about adoptable animals and help determine which firefighter-and-pet pairs will represent each month of the upcoming calendar.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite will be emceeing the event and announcing which firefighter and animal duo were selected for which months.