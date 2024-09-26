Palm Beach County Fire Rescue deploys units north to assist with impacts from Hurricane Helene

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida braces for the landfall of Hurricane Helene, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) is deploying resources to help those in the major storm's path.

The State of Florida requested PBCFR's Type 1 Swift Water Rescue Team, which includes 16 firefighters who are also certified swift water technicians. The team will be staged in Ocala, assisting in areas experiencing flooding from the storm with their specialized equipment designed to get into fast-moving waters.

Our Type 1 Swift Water Rescue Team is heading north to help. 16 firefighters trained as Swift Water Technicians are taking 4 boats and other equipment. They will go through flood waters to rescue people where needed. pic.twitter.com/5M9GmI2pmj — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 26, 2024

Additionally, PBCFR deployed one urban search and rescue specialist with Flroida Task Force 2 and two communications technicians with their Tactical Communications Unit.

Before sunrise this morning in Taylor County located at the Big Bend, the Southwest Florida Regional All Hazards Incident Management Team, hosted by PBCFR, deployed five firefighters and one 911 dispatcher.

"Please note that with 51 fire stations and a total workforce of 1800 people, sending resources to help other counties and cities does not in any way affect or change emergency service here at home," PBCFR said in a statement.