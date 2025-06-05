Palm Beach County extends deadline for air conditioning replacement program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A program offering assistance to low-income homeowners who need their HVAC unit replaced has extended its deadline.

Palm Beach County's Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Replacement Program offers financial assistance up to $15,000 to replace AC units for homeowners who meet certain criteria.

Homeowners must reside in Palm Beach County and own the home, and meet income eligibility requirements.

They must also be able to document one of the following situations:



An inoperable HVAC system that no longer heats or cools



An HVAC unit that is at least 7 years old (with proof of high energy bills)



A medical need for a controlled environment (with documentation from a physician)

The deadline for applications has been extended to June 16. You can apply for assistance here or call 833-273-9455.