Palm Beach County encourages residents, visitors to practice heat safety during hot and humid days

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is encouraging residents and visitors to practice heat safety during hot and humid days.

With temperatures expected to feel like a 100 degrees this weekend, the county is advising people to take advantage of local libraries, community centers, community pools and splash pads to cool off.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2026

The county said the combination of high heat and humidity can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke illnesses in individuals. Palm Beach County encourages all residents and visitors to practice heat safety during these hot and humid days.

Complete list of beaches, splash pads, swimming pools and water parks to cool off in Palm Beach County below:



To prevent heat-related illnesses, the county is advising the following:



Never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets in a parked car – Temperatures in a parked car can rise quickly, which can cause death for children, vulnerable adults, or pets. If you see a person or pet in a parked vehicle on a hot day, call 9-1-1 immediately. Limit time outside – avoid being outside during the midday heat and spend more time inside when possible. Utilize public spaces – take advantage of public spaces with air conditioning when possible. Use this time to read a book or surf the internet at one of the great library locations within the county (County Library map attached); visit a local park or neighborhood splash pad (County Parks map attached); a public or community pool; or your local community center or neighborhood clubhouse. Even plan your shopping for the middle of the day to stay cool when it is hottest out. Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Do not get too much sun – apply sunscreen if you are going to be in the sun.

Map of library locations below:



