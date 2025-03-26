Watch Now
Palm Beach County detectives investigate deadly shooting off Cherry Road

Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is asking for the public's help as they investigate a deadly shooting that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to PBSO, the shooting happened at the 4300 block of Cherry West Road. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division say the incident could have been targeted.

No suspect information is known at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

