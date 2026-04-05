Palm Beach County deputies seek additional victims of man charged with kidnapping and sexual battery

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying additional victims of a man charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, and indecent exposure.

Verwayne Alexander is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail. Detectives say he was known to drive a dark gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

On March 30, 2026, detectives responded to a report of an armed kidnapping and sexual battery. During the investigation, detectives identified Alexander as a suspect. On April 3, 2026, detectives interviewed Alexander at the jail and charged him with one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery by coercion and threat.

Prior to those charges, Alexander was arrested in connection with a separate incident. On March 24, 2026, Alexander was driving his Chevrolet Trax in the 1000 block of Ingraham Avenue when he approached a female pedestrian under the pretense of asking for directions while engaging in indecent behavior. He then traveled to Lake Ida Dog Park, parked his vehicle, and continued the behavior while observing individuals in the area.

The Delray Beach Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of indecent exposure. Alexander was located, arrested, and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on April 2, 2026.

Detectives are actively investigating to determine if other individuals encountered Alexander under similar circumstances.

Anyone who had contact with Alexander or has information related to the case is urged to contact Detective J. Guarducci at 561-688-3400 or 561-688-4148. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 or through the PBSO app.

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