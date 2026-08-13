Palm Beach County community rallies to support Colombia earthquake victims

Palm Beach County residents are organizing donation drives and fundraisers to support victims of the Colombia earthquake, which has killed 181 people, injured 2,754 others and left 189 missing, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

Local businesses, restaurants and residents with ties to Colombia are collecting supplies and raising money for those affected, particularly in the hard-hit cities of Pereira, Manizales and Medellin.

Palm Beach County residents and businesses rally to support victims of the Colombia earthquake

Businesses and restaurants step up

El Rinconcito Colombiano, a local restaurant with multiple Palm Beach County locations, is hosting a donation drive in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission in Doral.

For manager Sandra Jimena Pardovilla, the disaster hits close to home.

"I have family, specifically in Pereira. My family is doing very well, thank God, but it still affects us to know that the region is in bad shape. My city is in bad shape. Pereira is destroyed."

Midas in West Palm Beach, owned by Ron Katz, is also collecting donations. Katz said the business has a history of responding to disasters.

"We've done it for, Bahamas, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Kentucky, Naples and so forth."

Katz said this earthquake has been especially meaningful to him personally.

"This one's hit home the hardest, because I was just there about 5 years ago with my family, and my wife — visiting her family."

Katz says he will be collecting any donations at 2253 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.

The community's message is one of collective action.

"Together, we can do a lot," said Pardovilla. "Whatever little I can give, even if it's just a little, grain by grain, we can make a difference."

Local doctor starts GoFundMe for friends who lost everything

Dr. Angel Rigueras, an osteopathic physician in Greenacres, started a GoFundMe after learning that 64 of his friends in Manizales, Pereira and Medellin were impacted. Some have lost their homes, personal belongings and pets. The funds will help them secure temporary housing and replace essential items including clothing, laptops, hygiene supplies, food, water, medications and transportation.

Rigueras said he is still waiting to hear from 2 people he knows well.

"There's 2 people that I know very well, who they can't get a hold of. And we're hoping to hear from them hoping they got out on time."

He described the devastation his friends shared with him firsthand.

"It's just horrible. I mean they lost everything, possessions, some of them are shiftless, they have their dog and their little kid in their hands and they're kind of crying."

Rigueras said the suffering of people he knows personally drove him to act.

"It hurts, cause I know these are just wonderful people, they're hardworking people, they're just good people and they're in a real bad situation."

Volunteers needed

Global Empowerment Mission is actively seeking volunteers to help with Colombia earthquake relief efforts. To sign up, visit globalempowermentmission.org/volunteer.

Where to donate

Collection donation sites are accepting the following items:

Hygiene: shampoo, toilet paper, soap, feminine products, dental products

First aid: gauze, bandages, gloves

Shelter: tents, sleeping bags, bed sheets

Light and power: flashlights, chargers, batteries

Baby products: diapers, wipes, baby bottles, baby sheets, blankets

Cleaning: detergent, garbage bags, brooms, brushes, sponges

Communication: radios, USB cables, adapters

Drop-off locations:

Rinconcito Colombiano 9900 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Rinconcito Colombiano 3027 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

El Molino Restaurante 1989 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Rinconcito Colombiano 2650 S Military Trl #20, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

MACA Integrated Health and Wellness, at 7035 Beracasa Way #103, in Boca Raton, is also accepting donations through Aug. 15 Monday–Friday: 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

WPTV

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