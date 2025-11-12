Palm Beach County celebrates record-high tourism numbers for 2024-2025 fiscal year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tourism in Palm Beach County hit a record high for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Discover the Palm Beaches announced Wednesday.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, Palm Beach County welcomed 10.6 million visitors, a substantial increase from the previous record of 9.6 million tourists the year prior. The economic impact of tourism in the county this year amounted to $11.3 billion.

Palm Beach County ranked second in the state for hotel room revenue, totaling $1.32 billion, an over 11% increase from last year. The county implements a 6% bed tax, which is collected from visitors staying in hotels and short-term rentals.

Tampa Bay/Hillsborough County was the only county in Florida that brought in higher hotel revenue.

Discover the Palm Beaches is now preparing for the 2025-2026 "high season," which kicks off during Thanksgiving weekend.