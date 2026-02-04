Palm Beach County bus attendant charged with molesting 8-year-old special needs student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bus attendant with the School District of Palm Beach County is facing a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation, after the district received a complaint of inappropriate behavior with an 8-year-old student on the autism spectrum.
Matthew Bush, 27, made his first appearance in Palm Beach County court Wednesday, and is prohibited from contact with anyone under the age of 11, as well as students and school employees.
Bush worked as a bus attendant for Routes E517 and E525, was arrested by school police and is being terminated by the school district.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bush was captured on school bus surveillance video engaged in inappropriate behavior with an 8-year-old student on two different occasions.
On Jan. 14, Bush was observed sticking his tongue out in the direction of the child, which led to the child kissing his face and mouth without discouragement from Bush. That same day while the bus was empty, Bush was captured lying across two seats, and he appears to be pleasuring himself.
On Jan. 9, Bush allegedly placed his hand down the child's pants while he was sitting in the seat behind her, exposing her buttocks. Other students were on the bus at the time.
This incident became the basis for the criminal charge.
The affidavit notes that this particular bus transports special needs students and always has a driver and an aide. Bush was the aide.
Bush is being held on no bond.
This message was sent to families whose children take these routes:
The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. I am writing to provide you with important information regarding a District employee assigned to your child's bus route. Today, School Police arrested Matthew Bush, a bus attendant for Bus Routes E517 and E525. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.
Matthew Bush was immediately reassigned when an investigation into an allegation involving student safety began. He remains strictly prohibited from accessing any school campus or having contact with students, and he is being terminated by the School District.
We are cooperating fully with the School Police investigation. While we have already spoken directly with impacted families, school counselors are available to speak with any student who feels they need support.
The School District takes this matter very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that endangers student safety or well-being. If you or your child have any information that may be relevant to this matter, please contact School Police immediately at (561) 434-8700 (Attention: Lt. Wagner). As always, you or your student can report any information related to school safety to a trusted adult, our front office, or FortifyFL.