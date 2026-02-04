Palm Beach County bus attendant charged with molesting 8-year-old special needs student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bus attendant with the School District of Palm Beach County is facing a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation, after the district received a complaint of inappropriate behavior with an 8-year-old student on the autism spectrum.

Matthew Bush, 27, made his first appearance in Palm Beach County court Wednesday, and is prohibited from contact with anyone under the age of 11, as well as students and school employees.

Bush worked as a bus attendant for Routes E517 and E525, was arrested by school police and is being terminated by the school district.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bush was captured on school bus surveillance video engaged in inappropriate behavior with an 8-year-old student on two different occasions.

On Jan. 14, Bush was observed sticking his tongue out in the direction of the child, which led to the child kissing his face and mouth without discouragement from Bush. That same day while the bus was empty, Bush was captured lying across two seats, and he appears to be pleasuring himself.

On Jan. 9, Bush allegedly placed his hand down the child's pants while he was sitting in the seat behind her, exposing her buttocks. Other students were on the bus at the time.

This incident became the basis for the criminal charge.

The affidavit notes that this particular bus transports special needs students and always has a driver and an aide. Bush was the aide.

Bush is being held on no bond.

This message was sent to families whose children take these routes: