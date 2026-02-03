Palm Beach County School District arrests bus attendant on charges of molesting student under 12

A Palm Beach County School District bus attendant has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, according to a district announcement sent to families.

Matthew Bush, who worked as a bus attendant for Routes E517 and E525, was arrested by school police and is being terminated by the school district.

The district said Bush was immediately reassigned when an investigation into an allegation involving student safety began. He remains strictly prohibited from accessing any school campus or having contact with students.

School officials emphasized that student safety and well-being is their top priority in the announcement to affected families.

"The school district takes this matter very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that endangers student safety or well-being," the district stated.

The district said it is cooperating fully with the school police investigation and has already spoken directly with impacted families.

School counselors are available to speak with any student who feels they need support following the incident.

The district encouraged anyone with information relevant to the matter to contact School Police immediately at (561) 434-8700, attention Lt. Wagner.

Students and families can also report any information related to school safety to a trusted adult, the front office, or through FortifyFL.