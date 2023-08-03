Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives dog adoption fees in August

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving dog adoption fees during August as part of "DOGust," a program to find homes for shelter dogs.

The program is designed to address the increase in abandoned, stray and surrendered animals in recent months and ease overcrowding, the shelter is offering waived adoption fees.

Pets Humane Society of Indian River County shuts doors to new animal admissions Kate Hussey

"During 'DOGust,' we want to remove any barriers to adoption and find caring homes for our wonderful community dogs," Jan Steele, division director, said.

"DOGust," which takes place Aug. 1 each year, is a nationwide celebration for dogs whose birthdays are unknown.

Adoption fees normally are $60 for adult dogs, $75 for puppies, and $50 for cats and kittens. Residents of Palm Beach County, 55 years and older, are offered a discounted adoption fee.

All adopted animals will be spayed/neutered, current on vaccinations, protected again fleas and ticks, microchipped.



The shelter also offers a two-to-six week foster program called Foster2Rescue. Through this program, community members give shelter dogs the opportunity to enter the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Adoption program directly after fostering.

Those interested can email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org to get started. Supplies are provided for free.

Interested individuals can browse the online gallery of adoptable pets at https://secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us/snap/home or visit the the shelter in person at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. No appointment needed.

Adoption Center hours are Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Adoption fees are waived for all adoptable pets.



For information call 56-1233-1200 or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal [pbcgov.com]



