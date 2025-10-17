Overdose deaths drop 60% in Palm Beach County as law enforcement cracks down on treatment facility fraud

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has seen a dramatic 60% decrease in overdose deaths compared to three years ago, marking some of the best progress law enforcement has achieved since the opioid pandemic began nearly 10 years ago.

The significant decline outpaces statewide trends and positions the county ahead of national efforts to combat the drug epidemic, according to local officials.

"Just about everyone in our community knows someone who has been affected by substance abuse," said Chief Michael Coleman of the Riviera Beach Police Department.

Law enforcement across the county has been working for nearly a decade to change that reality, and officials say they are now seeing results.

State Attorney Alexcia Cox attributes much of the progress to cracking down on widespread fraud and abuse in drug treatment and sober home facilities.

"It's progress that outpaces statewide trends," Cox said.

The state attorney's office has made significant strides in addressing the problem through targeted enforcement efforts.

"We've made more than 120 arrests and secured over 110 convictions," Cox said.

Jim and Adrienne Tichy, who run The Lodge recovery facility in Delray Beach, have witnessed the transformation firsthand. They remember when Delray Beach had hundreds of overdose deaths in a single year in an area that Adrienne Tichy describes as significant to the recovery industry.

"For those that don't know, [it] is the addiction treatment capital of the world," Adrienne Tichy said.

"When this first erupted, there was nothing but body bags coming out of this area," Jim Tichy said.

The Tichys are now part of Delray's drug task force and praise the state attorney's office for its task forces focusing on patient brokering, fraud, and opening dialogue to find solutions in the addiction treatment industry.

"It's a hard job they're doing. They're doing a good job, too," Jim Tichy said.

Adrienne Tichy acknowledges the industry's past problems while highlighting improvements in standards and oversight.

"Yes, there was corruption. Yes, there was corruption in the recovery residence community, but we have a standardization now. It's called the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, and we're members of both the national and the Florida chapter... There are good treatment centers. There are people doing the best they can with what is out there and and we just stand shoulder to shoulder every day, doing what we can in our neck of the woods," Adrienne Tichy said.

Cox says these efforts have been vital in decreasing the number of deaths.

"It's a moment of pride for our community," Cox said.

However, challenges remain. Despite the decrease in overdose deaths, the Tichys say fentanyl usage continues to rise.

"Fentanyl is still there, still alive and well, by a long shot," Jim Tichy said.

Assistant State Attorney Al Johnson acknowledges that while significant progress has been made, the work continues.

"It's not done, but we've done so much to curb the opioid crisis," Johnson said.

Another reason for the drops in overdose deaths: Narcan. The Tichys say everyone should have the life-saving drug on them at all times just in case someone is in need.

